Yekta Jamali wins Iran’s first-ever medal in weightlifting

TEHRAN – Yekta Jamali from Iran claimed Iran’s first-ever medal in the weightlifting championships.

She won a bronze medal in the 87kg weight class at the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Jamali lifted the 92kg in snatch and 116kg in clean and jerk. She won the bronze medal with a total of 208.

Uzbekistan weightlifter Tursunoy Jabborova made 111-113-244 to win the gold medal and American participant Avery Owens took the silver medal with 93-118-211.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships is being held in Tashkent from May 23-31.

The event has brought 244 weightlifters together in Uzbekistan.