Resistance will never forget Iran’s support: Palestinian activist

TEHRAN – A Palestinian political activist says the resistance movement in Palestine will never forget Iran’s contribution in terms of military and financing.

On May 18, Palestinian resistance groups thanked Iran for its firm position on Palestine in a letter to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In separate letters, five resistance groups lauded the Islamic Republic, especially Ayatollah Khamenei, for supporting the national resistance of the Palestinian people and their refusal to recognize Israel.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What is the message of the recent Palestinian uprising to the region and the world?

A: The recent Palestinian movement started against Israeli aggressions on the Sheikh Jarrah and Bab al-Amud neighborhoods in occupied Jerusalem, in addition to the city of Jaffa.

It was a reaction to the Israeli settlers’ attempts, supported by Israeli police, to evict Palestinian families from their homes by force, threats, and terror.

Then the settlers began sabotage operations against the Palestinian people and their properties in Jerusalem, which prompted the Palestinians to confront organized terror led by extremist right-wing groups.

But when the situation deteriorated, after the Israeli aggression on Jerusalem and the Palestinian cities in the occupied territory of 1948 increased the Islamic Resistance in Gaza engaged in the conflict in response to the Israeli aggression to stop its terrorist operations in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and other occupied territories.

Q: What are the latest developments on Palestine and the exchange of rocket fire between Gaza and the occupied territories?

A: The Palestinian resistance began firing rockets at different ranges, according to the developments in the battlefield. It started its missile operations by 20 kilometers, then 40 kilometers, and finally it targeted Tel Aviv and Herzliya, and its missiles reached Eilat and Ramon Airport in the south of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas ramped up their rocket-firing as Israeli massacres were increasing, so the more the Zionist regime increased its crimes, the more resistance intensified its missile strikes.

Q: How do you see the role of the Arab regimes in supporting the Palestinian uprising?

A: The Arab and Islamic peoples moved to support the Palestinians and declaring solidarity with Palestine. There were demonstrations and activities in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain, Jordan, and Algeria.



But the reaction of the Arab regimes was shameful and did not serve the Palestinian cause, especially the stances of the Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini regimes, which were consistent with the Israeli behavior.

Q: How do you see the response of the Islamic Resistance Axis in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran when they were expected to support the Palestinian uprising?

A: As for the positions of the resistance axis, it has stood on the side of Palestine in everything. At the political level, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Hezbollah, and the Iraqi resistance endorsed all Palestinian positions and defended the Palestine cause in local, regional, and international forums, emphasizing the right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation.

On the media level, the countries affiliated with the resistance axis adopted language in support of the Palestinian uprising and opened their TV channels around the clock to convey the terror committed by the Israeli regime.

The Resistance axis is an honest voice that echoes the sufferings of Palestinians, in the meantime transmitting the complete image of massacres in Palestine. The Palestinian resistance will never forget the role of Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian resistance at the military level and their contribution to development of Palestinian missiles, training, and financing.

Q: Do you expect a new “intifada” to take place that would prompt the Arab public to pour into the streets to support their brothers in Palestine?

A: The United States, alongside Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and the Axis of evil, have spent billions of dollars to falsify Arab consciousness, destroy its culture, and diminish the resistance in the Arab and Islamic region.

As soon as Trump awarded Jerusalem to Israel in a unilateral move, the Gaza Resistance aborted their dreams, and we saw that the peoples regained their consciousness, declaring their solidarity with Palestine.

Arab people condemned the normalization move and considered it as a failed and worthless step that must be stopped.

The resistance in Palestine revived the validity and reputation of the Palestinian cause anew and pushed Arabs to restore their collective awareness.

