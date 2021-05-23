NIDC digs 17 oil, gas wells in 2 months

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 17 oil and gas wells during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21– May 21), an official with the company said.

According to Babak Zanganeh, director of consolidated planning at NIDC, the drilled wells consisted of four development and appraisal wells, and 13 workover ones.

The official stated that 15 of the mentioned wells, including four development and 11 workover wells were drilled in the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) while two wells were drilled in the fields under the supervision of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC).

NIDC owns 70 light, heavy and super-heavy drilling rigs, including 67 onshore drilling rigs and three offshore rigs, Zanganeh said.

"Currently, 25 drilling rigs of the company are being relocated in the onshore operational areas of the country”, he added.

NIDC managed to carry out 10,182 meters of horizontal and directional drilling in 43 oil and gas wells across the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the Head of NIDC’s Special Operations Department Ali Daqayeqi.

Some 654 meters of core extraction drilling was also conducted in the mentioned period which was a huge achievement for assessing the condition of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

Back in February, NIDC Managing Director Abdollah Mousavi had announced that his company dug and completed the digging operation of 117 oil and gas wells during the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021).

Mousavi said the drilled wells consisted of 27 development wells, one appraisal well, 85 workover wells, and four exploratory wells.

After the U.S. reimposition of sanctions against Iran, indigenizing the know-how for the manufacturing of the parts and equipment applied in different industrial sectors is one of the major strategies that the Islamic Republic has been strongly following up to reach self-reliance and nullify the sanctions.

Oil, gas, and petrochemical industries have outstanding performances in this due, with indigenizing the knowledge for manufacturing many parts and equipment that were previously imported.

Among different sectors of the mentioned industries, drilling could be mentioned as a prominent example in this regard.

National Iranian Drilling Company managed to indigenize the knowledge for manufacturing 6,000 drilling equipment in collaboration with domestic manufacturers and engineers in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

