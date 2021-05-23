VAR not to be implemented next season: official

TEHRAN – The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will not be implemented next season in Iran Professional League (IPL), Khodadad Afsharian, head of Iran football federation’s Referees Committee said.

The IPL’s referees have come under fire for some of their calls in the recent games, and it shows that the use of VAR technology is a necessary.

The football officials had already said the technology would be implemented in 2020/21 season but Afsharian says that it will use in 2022/23 season.

“Regardless of the cost, the infrastructure needs to be there in our stadiums. We have problem to implement the technology,” Afsharian said.

“Unfortunately, the situation is very unfavorable and I have never had such an experience in the league. Our referees are under pressure from the players and coaches and VAR can be helpful but as I’ve already said, the technology could be used in 2022/23 season due to lack of infrastructure,” he added.