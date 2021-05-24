Iranian women look to make history at FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s team want to make history in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament but they have a difficult task ahead since a total of 20 teams vying for just three spots.

The competition will be held in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30.

Iran are grouped in Pool B along with Ukraine, Japan, Australia and Thailand. Each team will play four times and the top two teams in each pool will advance to the knock-out rounds on the final day.

Iran will kick off the prestigious campaign with a match against Japan, ranked 5th in the world, on May 26. The Persians will also play Thailand on the same day.

Iran have been also scheduled to meet Ukraine and Australia on May 28.

Ukraine have won a medal with the women in 3x3 every year from 2015 and 2018 and bring back some of their most iconic players in Ganna Rulyova and Olga Maznichenko. These two know 3x3 like the back of their shooting hand.

The Iranian team consist of Masoumeh Esmaeilzadeh, Shadi Abdolvand, Negin Rasoolipour and Delaram Vakili. The team will be headed by Nika Biklikli.

The 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut and the Iranian women want to make a splash in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.