Iran suffer two defeats at FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Day 1

TEHRAN – Iran lost their first two matches against Japan and Thailand on Day 1 of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday.

Iran began the campaign with a 22-4 loss against Japan and suffered a narrow 22-21 defeat against Thailand in Pool B.

Iran will have to play powerhouses Ukraine and Australia on Friday.

The team have a difficult task ahead since the top two teams in each pool will advance to the knock-out rounds on the final day.

A total of 20 teams are vying for just three spots in the competition in Graz, Austria.

The 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.