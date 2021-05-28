Iran out of FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team failed to book their place at the knock-out round of FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

On Friday, the Iranian women team lost to powerhouses Ukraine 17-7 in Pool B and then suffered another 22-2 defeat against Australia.

Iran had previously lost to Japan (22-4) and Thailand (22-21) on Day 1.

A total of 20 teams are vying for just three spots in the competition in Graz, Austria.

The 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The last opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 will take place at the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Debrecen in Hungary from June 4 to 6.