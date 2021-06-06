Iran 3x3 end UOQT run with three loses

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s 3x3 basketball team will be going home winless after three defeats against Chinese Taipei, Italy and the Netherlands in the FIBA Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament (UOQT), where 3x3 basketball will make its Olympic debut.

Iran started the campaign on Saturday with back-to-back defeats against Chinese Taipei (16-10) and Italy (21-5).

The Iranian team also lost to Netherlands 20-10 on Sunday.

The tournament is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary from June 4 to 6.

There is just one men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball ticket remaining for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.