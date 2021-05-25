Sassanid-era bridge in Lorestan undergoes restoration 

TEHRAN –A new round of restoration has commenced on Pol-e Si-Pelleh, a Sassanid era (224 CE–651) arch bridge located in Kuhdasht, western Lorestan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The project involves strengthening the foundation and the deck, using traditional and local materials to preserve the originality of the structure, Amin Qasemi announced on Tuesday.

The historical monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1996.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM

