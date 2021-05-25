30 historical sites, monuments under restoration across Sistan-Baluchestan  

TEHRAN – Restoration work is currently underway on some 30 historical sites and monuments, which are dotted across the lesser-known Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Historical houses, mansions, strongholds, castles, graveyards and windmills are amongst travel destinations being restored, ILNA quoted Mansoureh Molla-Elahi, the deputy provincial tourism chief, as saying on Tuesday.

The collective province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

It possesses special significance because of being located in a strategic and transit location, especially Chabahar which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

AFM