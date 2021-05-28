Minister inspects restoration work on historical mansion in Rasht 

TEHRAN - Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Thursday visited Rasht Municipality Mansion to scrutinize restoration works underway on the historical monument in northern Iran.

The restoration project is being carried out by Gilan province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in close collaboration with the northern city’s municipality, CHTN reported on Friday.

The first phase of the project involves moisture removal from the floor as well as strengthening the rooftop, the report added.

The historical structure is planned to turn into a museum of anthropology after being fully restored.





Constructed in 1926 by the prominent Armenian-German architect, Artem Sardarov, who lived in Rasht at the time, the monument is considered the icon of the city of Rasht. The architecture of this building was inspired by the architecture of the city of San Petersburg in Russia and three years after its completion, a clock tower was built over the mansion, which still stands tall.

With 24 meters height, the clock tower was used for monitoring the city for possible fires or any other incidents. The mansion and its clock tower were severely damaged by the 1990 Manjil–Rudbar earthquake, however, they were fully restored and repaired by the Iranian-Armenian architect Robert Vahanian.

The historical monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1977.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

