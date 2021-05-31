Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of energy ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh held talks with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Sunday to discuss expansion of economic and energy ties.

Mustafayev who visited Tehran heading a high-ranking delegation met with Zanganeh to mainly discuss cooperation in oil and gas sectors, Shana reported.

Speaking in the meeting, Zanganeh stressed positive political and economic relations between the two countries, saying: “Iran-Azerbaijan relations have grown well in all fields over the recent years, mostly in the oil, gas and energy sectors and the development of joint fields in the Caspian Sea.”

“Although we have not yet been able to realize this cooperation (development of joint fields) due to external pressures imposed by sanctions, but according to the leaders of the two countries, it will be operational soon,” he said.

Mustafayev for his part emphasized the expansion of mutual relations between the two countries, and said: "I agree that our relations have developed in recent years, which was due to the political will of the presidents of the two countries."

"The relations between the two countries have made significant progress in different fields, and they can be even further boosted by constructive talks," he stated.

The official further pointed to oil and gas sectors as great areas for expansion of economic relations between the two neighbors, saying: “We have a long history in cooperation in the field of gas, and since 2004 the gas required by the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been supplied by Iran, and we appreciate that.”

Mustafayev was accompanied by the head of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and a number of officials and businessmen in his visit to Tehran.

