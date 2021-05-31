Iranian films win awards at Brazil Tiete festival

TEHRAN – Several films by Iranian directors won awards in various categories at the Tietê Internacional Film Awards (TIFA) in Brazil as the organizers announced the winners on Sunday.

“Recordist” actor-cum-director Reza Sakhai won the Silver Anhuma for best feature film, best screenplay, best sound design and best actor. Sakhai received the award for best actor.

“The Castle” directed by Saba Qasemi won the Silver Anhuma for best screenplay in the narrative short category.

In this film, there are only 23 days left until the house is demolished. Aria is back home to pack his books. He asks for help from a rubbish-collector boy, Qasem. Qasem asks if he can stay in the house until the demolition and finally Aria agrees. But he decides to stay in the house himself to make his final memories at home.

The Silver Anhuma for best editing in the feature film category went to “The Nine” by Shahin Rashidi.

“The Nine” is about a photographer who selects eight young people every year, taking them to remote areas to perform annual rituals. The characters in the story, however, are unaware of the horrific fate that awaits them.

Masumeh Normohammadi’s “Fukushima Traveler” won the festival’s award for best sound design in the documentary competition.

Normohammadi’s documentary accounts the first days of 2011, which were recorded as the most devastating winter in Japan, when a magnitude 10.0 earthquake shook the eastern part of the country and caused the Pacific Ocean to tremble.

The tsunami that struck Japan caused two explosions at the Daiichi Fukushima power plant, releasing radioactive material that polluted a large area.

Since the incident, Afshin Valinejad, a freelance journalist living in Japan, made more than 70 land trips to the Fukushima region and has recorded hundreds of hours of video and thousands of photographs of various events, which make up Normohammadi’s documentary.

TIFA’s Bronze Tilapia – Social Awareness Award was given to the short film “Warehouse” by Hossein Torkjush. The award is presented to a film with a relevant theme in the current social context.

The Tiete International Film Awards (TIFA) was organized both physically and online, showcasing a variety of films from across the world.

Photo: A poster for “The Castle” directed by Saba Qasemi.

MAQ/MMS/YAW

