Iranian girls look for title at CAFA Junior Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s U19 women football team will participate at the CAFA Junior Championship to win the title in the second edition.

The Persians won the silver medal in the previous edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2016. Now, Maryam Azmoun’s girls are ready to win the title in Dushanbe.

The CAFA tournament will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from June 9 to 18.

A total of five nations namely, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in a round-robin tournament

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).