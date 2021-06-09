Installed capacity of dispersed generation power plants touches 1,900MW

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for Electricity Industry Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said currently nearly 1,900 megawatts (MW) capacity of dispersed generation power plants are installed across the country’s power network.

According to Rajabi Mashhadi the mentioned capacity is expected to reach 2,000 MW by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (June 21), IRNA reported.

The official noted that currently over 1,833 MW of dispersed generation power plants, which have been constructed over the past few years, inject their generated electricity into the national grid.

Rajabi Mashhadi stated that these power plants sell their electricity based on the guaranteed purchase rate for new power plants and the rate set by the Electricity Market Regulatory Board for older plants, noting that the regulatory rate is about four times higher than the wholesale market price ceiling.

The installed capacity of the mentioned power plants stood at 1,664 MW at the peak consumption period in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), which has now increased to 1,833 MW, he stated.

Also, the electricity generated by these power plants has increased by almost 10 percent since the beginning of the current year compared to the same period last year, the official added.

Tehran Province Electricity Distribution Company with 369 MW and Sistan-Baluchestan Regional Electricity Company with 10 MW, have the highest and lowest share of distributed generation power plants, respectively, according to Rajabi Mashhadi.

Dispersed generation power plants are small, highly efficient plants that would be built along the existing grid, close to the end-user customer. It is similar in concept to the move from large central computers to desktop computers on a network.

