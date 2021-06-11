Cabinet approves bill on protection of animals

TEHRAN – A long-awaited bill on protection of animals which had been proposed over 5 years ago was finally approved by the cabinet of ministers, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Since 2016, some animal cruelty cases have been spotted in the country which mounted public criticism and pushed the Majlis to pass a law against cruelty to animals.

The Department of Environment (DOE) proposed a bill on the protection of animals, which was decided to be initially approved by the presidential office for legal affairs and then the Majlis and in case of approval to be sent to the Expediency Council.

Outlawing all forms of cruelty to animals, the law consists of 23 articles and 15 notes; which will be implemented after the approval of the Majlis (Iranian Parliament) and the Guardian Council.

It concerns any kinds of animal abuse such as beatings, torture, deliberate injuries, unnecessary surgeries, mutilating, mass murder, or killing animals whether for food, clothing, or other products, and keeping of animals for entertainment, education, research, and etc.

Destruction of habitats or nesting sites, poisoning the animals or their food, abduction, release of stray animals or non-native species in the margins of towns, villages, or nature is considered a crime by the law.

Any kind of exploitation or use of animals that is not compatible with nature and their life cycle, including sexual abuse, persecution, animal circuses, training, or using the animals for illegal purposes, including warfare are outlawed.

Not considering ethics or health factors in their captive breeding, keeping, researching, transporting, buying, selling, importing, and exporting animals so as to cause suffering, sickness, and injury to the animal, fall into the animal abuse circle.

Mohammad Reza Tabesh, head of the Majlis environment committee, said in August 2019 that the government and the judiciary have been slow to submit a bill proposed over 3 years ago (to the Majlis) on the protection of animals, referring to a video that emerged online showing the killings of stray dogs by the municipality in Tehran suburbs.

FB/MG