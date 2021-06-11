All negotiators hope the six round of nuclear deal talks will be the last: Russia

TEHRAN – Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Organization, are hoping that the next round of nuclear deal talks aimed to revitalize the 2015 nuclear deal will be the “final round”.

The next round of nuclear deal talks is set to open on Saturday. It will be the sixth round of talks within the framework of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

“The next meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA will be held this weekend. It will mark the beginning of the sixth round of the #ViennaTalks on restoration of the nuclear deal. Will it be the final round? Nobody knows but all negotiators hope so,” Ulyanov tweeted.

The nuclear deal talks have reached a sensitive stage which according to diplomats entail political decisions at Washington and Tehran. However, diplomats are not optimistic as the U.S. is raising new issues which are not related to the JCPOA.



