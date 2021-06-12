Putin denies Russia will provide Iran advanced satellite system

TEHRAN — Russian leader Vladimir Putin refuted on Friday a U.S. media report that Moscow is preparing to transfer to Iran an advanced satellite system that will substantially boost its surveillance capabilities.

"We have plans for cooperation with Iran, including military and technical cooperation," Putin told NBC News.

"It's all fake news. At the very least, I'm not familiar with this type of thing... It's all gibberish and garbage."

In a report on Thursday, the Washington Post, citing current and former U.S. and West Asian officials, claimed the satellite system delivery might take place within months and is the product of several trips to Russia by Iranian officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is on his first foreign trip since taking office in January, is anticipated to discuss issues related to Iran, including the 2015 nuclear deal, among other things.

SA/PA

