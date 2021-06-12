Foreign Ministry: Iran to boost cultural ties with Iraq

TEHRAN — Following a visit to Baghdad, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday Iran plans to strengthen civilizational and cultural contacts with Iraq, according to Tasnim.

Pointing to the results of his recent trip to Baghdad, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on his Twitter account that he is delighted to have held meetings with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem.

The spokesman also said he has held talks with his “colleagues at the Foreign Ministry and other friends of the brotherly Republic of Iraq.”

“(We) Agreed to enhance civilizational ties and cultural, media and art exchanges,” Khatibzadeh stated.

He finally emphasized that “Iran supports a stable, unified and strong Iraq.”

Khatibzadeh met several senior Iraqi officials during the stay in Baghdad.



SA/PA