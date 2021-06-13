Iran basketball to play three friendlies ahead of Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team will play three friendly matches prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran have been drawn in Group A of the Olympics along with the world’s No. 1 the U.S. and France.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Basketball Federation (IRIBF) Ramin Tabatabaei said Iran will play Japan, Spain and Argentina as part of preparation for the Games.

“After the team return from the Jordan, the team will travel to Tokyo for the training camp. Iran will play Japan three or four times in the camp,” Tabatabaei said.

“We have been invited to Spain as well. After the Tokyo’s camp, our team will meet Spain twice in Valencia and Madrid,” he added.

“We also play Argentina with two days before the Olympic Games begin. We are negotiating with the organizers to play Argentina in Tokyo,” the IRIBF concluded.