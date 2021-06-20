Iran basketball depart for Japan

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team will play Japan three friendly matches as part of preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Iranian team left Tehran on Saturday.

Iran have been drawn in Group A of the Olympics along with the world’s No. 1 the U.S. and France.

Mehran Shahintab’s team will play Japan B on Tuesday and then will meet their main team on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Iran have been also invited to Spain. After the Tokyo’s camp, the team will travel to Spain to meet them twice in Valencia and Madrid.