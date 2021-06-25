Iran basketball victorious over Japan in friendly
June 25, 2021 - 18:55
TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team defeated Japan 72-67 in their second friendly match on Friday.
Iran had lost to Japan 85-57 in the first match held in Miyagi, Japan on Wednesday.
The Persians will also face Japan in another warm-up match on Sunday.
The matches are being held as part of preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Iran have been drawn in Group A of the Olympics along with the world’s No. 1 the U.S. and France.
Leave a Comment