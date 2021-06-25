Arsalan Kazemi: we want to make Iranians proud

TEHRAN – Iran basketball power forward Arsalan Kazemi is excited to be back in the National Team and is going to make the Iranian fans proud in the 2020 Olympic Games.

After two years, Kazemi was invited to the Iran basketball team for the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Now, he is a member of Iranian team in Japan for three friendly matches against Japan prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kazemi is well aware that Iran have been drawn in a tough group in the Olympics but is determined to do his best in the Games to make the Iranian fans happy.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Kazemi spoke about the national team and his future.

Tehran Times: First, would you please to tell us about friendly matches against Japan? Regarding that Iran have to play world’s powerhouses the U.S. and France, can friendly matches against an Asian team be helpful for Iran?

We are going to participate at the Olympics and Asian championship right after that. So, the more we play the team get better because the friendly games will get you ready for the competition. So, it would definitely help us as a team to get better.



You were invited to the National Team once again after about two years. How do you feel about playing in your team after a long time?

I am very excited to be back in the National Team. I will do my best to make our fans proud in the upcoming competitions.



The Iran’s golden generation will likely experience the 2020 Olympic Games for the last time. Can the veterans help Iran’s basketball to new era?

I mean these guys gave their hearts and souls to the National Team and help us to get to where we are right now. So, for sure, they can help the team and specially the younger players moving forward if they decide to go to that rout.

What’s your prediction about the 2020 Olympic Games as you know Iran have been drawn in a difficult group.

Our group is really tough and all I can say at this moment is we are going to do our best against the U.S. and France. Iran are a strong team as well.

The last question; will you continue your basketball in Iran or abroad after the Olympic Games?

I will explore my options after the Olympic Games and make the best decision for myself.