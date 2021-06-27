Friendly: Iran basketball suffer second defeat against Japan

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team suffered their second defeat against Japan in five days.

Iran lost to Japan 76-50 in their third friendly match on Sunday.

Mehran Shahintab’s men lost to Japan 85-57 in Miyagi on Wednesday.

The Persians defeated Japan 72-67 in another warm-up match on Friday.

The matches were held as part of preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Iran have been drawn in Group A of the Olympics along with the world’s No. 1 the U.S. and France.