Iran basketball lose to Japan in friendly match

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team lost to Japan 85-57 in a friendly match held in Miyagi, Japan on Wednesday.

The two teams commemorated the victims of the city which were killed in a fatal earthquake 10 years ago prior to the game.

Behnam Yakhchali was Iran’s top scorer with 15 points.

Mehran Shahintab’s men will also play Japan on Friday and Sunday.

The matches are being held as part of preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Iran have been drawn in Group A of the Olympics along with the world’s No. 1 the U.S. and France.