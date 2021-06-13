Iran preparing 24 polling places in U.S. for presidential polls

TEHRAN – The Iranian Interests Section in Washington, D.C., has made preparations for Iranian expatriates in the U.S. to vote in Iran's presidential election.

Mahdi Atefat, director of the Interests Section, has informed IRNA that Iranian citizens living in the United States can vote in the June 18 presidential election at 24 polling places around the country.

He noted that the number of polling places has been increased from two regions in Washington, D.C. and New York to 24 areas in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, with one or two polling places open in each of those states on Friday.

Atefat also stated that two voting centers will be set up in Oregon and Buffalo, New York State, to allow Iranians living in Canada to vote in those areas.

However, due of the coronavirus limitations, Iranian expats in Canada may have problems crossing the border, he added.

The voting places for the Iranian presidential election will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time in each state, according to the official.

Six Iranian executive officers, including an observer from the Iranian Constitutional Council (Guardian Council), will be stationed at each polling place, he said.

With the cooperation of the Diplomatic Security Service and local police, arrangements have been taken to secure the security of polling booths, according to Atefat.

Seven candidates are running in Iran's presidential election, which is scheduled for June 18.

This year, more than 59,310,000 Iranians are eligible to vote.

