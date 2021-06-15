TCCIMA sees Iranian economy grow over 2% this calendar year

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) said according to the World Bank the country’s economy is going to grow by more than two percent in the current year.

Speaking at the 24th TCCIMA board meeting on Tuesday, Masoud Khansari said: “although this is not a big figure considering the country’s current situation, but it definitely suggests growth and success for various sectors and would reduce unemployment.”

Referring to the 48-percent increase in non-oil exports during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), he noted: “The increase in the level of trade during this period shows that if conditions are provided and problems are solved, we can see trade growth in different sectors.”

Khansari also pointed to the upcoming presidential election and said the next government is going to face numerous challenges considering the country’s economy.

“The private sector has tried to identify the most important challenges in the country’s economy and provide them to the future government, and if the 13th government is established with a coordinated economic group, it can overcome the problems,” he added.

Earlier in May, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) unveiled a proposal package including the private sector’s expectations from the next government.

Curbing inflation, restoring people’s trust in the system, providing accurate and honest statistical-analytical reports on the country’s economic condition, and controlling tensions in international relations were some of the major demands of the private sector highlighted in the ICCIMA’s proposal for the next government.

Privatization, managing the forex market, development of non-oil exports, completing semi-finished projects, eliminating redundant bureaucracy, and fighting against corruption were also among the issues addressed in the mentioned proposal.

Iran’s next presidential elections will be held on June 18, 2021, according to the deputy interior minister in charge of elections.

EF/MA