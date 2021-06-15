The world must know about Trump’s anti-human crimes against Iranians: Rouhani

TEHRAN – It is necessary that the world become aware of Donald Trump’s “anti-human crimes” against the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“It is necessary that the document of the imposed economic war and implementers of the comprehensive and unprecedented sanctions to be published so that all become aware of the Trump administration’s anti-human crimes against the Iranian nation,” Rouhani stated.

Trump abrogated the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed the harshest sanctions against Iran in line with his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

He introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export as the main source of the country’s income.

After the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which hit Iran severely, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Trump administration’s “economic terrorism” against Iran is being supplanted by “medical terrorism” as the U.S. refused pleas by international organizations to relax financial bans on Iran to import medical equipment and medicine.

Top Iranian officials including Zarif, Rouhani, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi have called economic terrorism against Iran “crime against humanity”.

In his Tuesday remarks, Rouhani said, “Generally, in public view crime against humanity is synonymous with war and armed conflict. However, sanctions and economic war should also be recognized and registered as ‘silent crime against humanity,’ and Iran, as the victim of this inhumane act, will present the document of sanctions enforcers to the people in the world.”



PA/PA