Foreign Ministry: Iran will stand tall

TEHRAN — Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s foes come and go, but at the end, it is the Islamic Republic that stands tall and proud.

Khatibzadeh was openly referring to Benjamin Netanyahu who lost power to rivals. Netanyahu was maddeningly against the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).



However, the spokesman said, “Making vain and worthless claims has been the common heritage of all the leaders of the occupying regime.”

He also dismissed rumors that the nuclear deal talks in Vienna have reached a deadlock. “The talks in Vienna have not reached a dead end and nothing is impossible.

Negotiations are still underway on some technical, legal, executive and political issues.”

He also stated that the U.S. must make its decision and be aware of the fact that it is not in an equal position with Iran and the P4+1 countries.

“The United States is the wrongdoer and violator of the JCPOA. It must provide the necessary guarantees not to repeat what happened under the Trump administration,” he clarified.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that the Vienna talks have nothing to do with the June 18 presidential elections and internal developments in Iran.

“A political decision must be made on these issues in the capitals, and if it is taken, returning to the JCPOA will be possible,” the diplomat remarked.

With regard to Iran’s interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said that Iran has a technical agreement with the IAEA and “we have not given any access beyond safeguard agreements.”

Based on an approval by the Iranian parliament, Iran will not allow IAEA inspections beyond the safeguards. Intensive monitoring is being linked to the lifting of illegal sanctions on Iran.

