General Soleimani family calls for massive turnout in elections

TEHRAN – The family of martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has issued a statement calling on the Iranian people to participate massively in the Friday presidential elections.

Pointing to the importance of the presidential elections, the family said the Iranian nation is now facing “another test” for upholding “religious democracy”.

The statement said from the view of Lt. General Soleimani, who sacrificed his life for Islam and Iran, in elections it is “the Islamic Republic” which is important and political parties and factions come next.

It added today two groups are eying the elections: those who love Iran and the Islamic Revolution, including the proudful resistance front, and the enemies who are against the progress and independence of Iran.

The family said as the people’s turnout in the funeral procession for the martyr general was “historic” they are sure that the people will also add another “golden page” to the history of the Iranian nation through their “epic” participation in the election on Khordad 28 (June 18).

“We the family of Haj Qassem Soleimani press the hand of you, the dear nation of Iran, for massive participation ‘in the election’ and voting for the most qualified person,” the statement concluded.