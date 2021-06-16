Takht Ravanchi: 27 polling stations in U.S. for Iranian presidential polls

TEHRAN — Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Wednesday morning that Iranians living in the United States can cast ballots for the presidential elections in Iran at 27 polling places in 18 U.S. states.

He went on to say that though some U.S. states have multiple polling places, all of them would open on Friday at 8:00 a.m. local time.

He stated that "the Canadian government did not consent to host elections" in relation to hosting Iranian presidential elections in Canada.

"Many Iranians live in Canada and are interested in voting," he said. "A polling station has been established in Buffalo, near the Canadian border with Southern Ontario, to collect the votes of Iranians living in Canada."

The presidential election will be held on Friday.

SA/PA

