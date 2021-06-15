Polling stations set up in Russia, Britain for Iran’s presidential elections

TEHRAN – Polling stations have been set up for Iran’s upcoming presidential elections in Russia and Britain, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Hossein Matin, Iran's charge'-d'affaires in the UK, said "The election will be held in 11 constituencies in the UK, including five in London and six in other cities, including Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds and etc.”

Addressing the Iranians living in Britain, he said that according to the consultations with the British political and security officials, the security of the elections is ensured and they are making the necessary efforts in this regard.

Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that polling stations have been set up for elections in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Astrakhan.

The management of these elections in Kazan and Astrakhan has been entrusted to the Iranian consulates located in these cities, and two ballot boxes have been considered for Moscow and St. Petersburg, he added.

Jalali invited all the Iranian nations to participate in this crucial election.

The presidential election will be held on June 18, with seven candidates. It will be the thirteenth presidential election in Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said in May “the scene of elections is a place for competition to serve the people.”

People would participate in the elections in large numbers because competent and highly capable managers have entered the election race to resolve the people’s economic problems, he added.

“Obviously, the enemies are opposed to our elections. Since the first day and for many years now, they have been opposed to them. Up until today, they have always focused on discouraging the people from participating in the elections by saying that the elections may be rigged and that there may be cheating.

They propagandize against the people’s participation in elections. Later, when the people do participate and there is an enthusiastic turnout in the elections, they say that the elections have obviously been ‘engineered’ and that it was clear beforehand who would be the winner.”

FB/MG