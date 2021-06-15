No security problem facing election: interior minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli has underlined the arrangements the government did to successfully hold the Friday presidential election, saying the government faces no problem in that regard.

“So far, we do not have any security problems and the necessary precautions have been taken. All authentication [devices] and ballot papers have been sent. In the eight years that we have been holding the elections, we have not had a shortage of ballots anywhere,” the interior minister said.

Rahmani-Fazli made the remarks at the sidelines of an election meeting with provincial governors from across the country. During the meeting, he underlined the need to hold a fair and transparent presidential election.

He also expressed regret that the candidates are not campaigning in many provinces. “Schools, universities and mosques are almost closed. Unfortunately, the candidates and the supporters and parties of this period did not form headquarters even in many provinces, and when there is no headquarters, there are no gatherings and rallies,” the interior minister said.

The minister said this lack of enthusiasm has led to almost weak competition, according to Fars News, adding that state TV, governors, and people should make up for this weakness.

“In elections, we have the important issue of power transition and transferring responsibilities from one person to another, but the internal political, international and social effects, and even the security effects depend on how the people participate in the elections,” the interior minister noted.

“Different media in the world analyze and act on that analysis. Despite all these shortcomings, we must prove that we are ready and willing to participate with a national, trans-sectarian, and personal perspective,” Rahmani-Fazli said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is going to hold its 13th presidential election on June 18 with seven contenders from different political backgrounds running for president.

