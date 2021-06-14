Four leading Sunni scholars call on people to vote in presidential elections

TEHRAN – Four leading Sunni clerics from three Iranian provinces have urged people to participate in the elections in large numbers.

Mamousta Mullah Ghader Ghaderi, the Friday prayer leader of Paveh, says the expediency of the country lies in massive participation in the elections. He said that through participation in the elections, the people can seek their “rightful demands” from officials to resolve problems.

Paveh is a city in western Kurdistan province.

Akhond Abdol-Razaq, the Friday prayer leader of Aq Qala, says, “We will give a crushing response to the opponents of the revolution through enthusiastic participation in the elections.”

Aq Qala is a city in northeastern Golestan province.

The Friday prayer leader of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province, also said the Iranian people, especially the Kurds, will participate in the elections to show their loyalty to the Islamic Republic system and renew their allegiance with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“We will emerge proudful in this great test,” Mamousta Rostami remarked.

Also, a group of religious scholars, Friday prayer leaders and seminary teachers from North Khorassan province wrote a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution saying the Sunni community in North Korassan will vote in large numbers in the June 18 presidential election to neutralize conspiracies by the U.S., the occupying Israeli regime and their lackey.