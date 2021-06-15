Qazizadeh travels to North Khorasan province

TEHRAN — Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi is the first of seven candidates in the 13th presidential election to travel to North Khorasan province to campaign.

He criticized the education system, saying, “Our educational system cannot provide basic jobs and basic skills and does not have the ability to create social skills, and the current general and specialized education must be seriously reviewed in terms of time and human skills.”

Qazizadeh, a physician, also said that the Iranian education system takes about 25 years from the beginning to the specialized doctoral education and wastes the children's time.

He added that the education system will be revised if he is elected president.

The presidential candidate added that the country’s economic condition is not favorable, saying, “We hope to build a new nation together with all the people of Iran and we need the full efforts of the people in the field of economy. ‘The government of greetings’ is trying to remove the obstacles to people’s involvement in economy.”

Qazizadeh has called his likely administration “the government of greetings”.

The 13th presidential election will be held on June 18.

SA/PA