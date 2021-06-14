High voter turnout will disappoint ‘economic terrorists,’ Zarif says

TEHRAN – In a video message on his Instagram page on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on people to participate massively in the June 18 presidential elections, saying it will help cancel economic sanctions speedily and prevent sanctions in the future.

“People’s participation not only will accelerate cancellation of sanctions and crush the core of economic war, it will also neutralize future sanctions,” Zarif stated.

The chief diplomat said high turnout will disappoint Zionists, “economic terrorists” which through “Iranophobia” have a “covetous eye” on undermining Iran’s interaction with the outside world and increase sanctions on the country.

He added the Iranian nation have always acted heroically in the course of history, calling on people to turn June 18 into “national festival of hope for all Iranians.”

Zarif also said elections will serve as a guardian of national interests at the global level and act as the main backbone for “constructive international interaction”.

PA/PA