Hemmati: I will use Zarif in my cabinet

TEHRAN — In a tweet posted on Wednesday, presidential contender Abdolnasser Hemmati said that he will use the experience of Mohammad Javad Zarif as either vice president or foreign minister in his cabinet if he is elected president.

“Iran's economic expansion is not possible without strong foreign interaction and strong economic diplomacy. My government seeks to lift sanctions and pursue foreign policy to achieve economic development, so I will invite Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif to my cabinet as vice president or foreign minister,” Hemmati tweeted on Wednesday.

Backed by a certain reformist groups, Hemmati is seeking to use some of Rouhani’s ministers in his cabinet. He has admired the work of Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, the minister of communication, in his campaigns.

