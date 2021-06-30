Takht-Ravanchi slams U.S., EU for testing Iran’s strategic patience

TEHRAN — Speaking at the meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to hear the 11th report on the implementation of the Resolution 2231, Tehran’s permanent representative to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Iran has paid a heavy price to fulfil its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We have practiced a policy of strategic patience and restraint for years. Iran paid a heavy price to fulfill its commitments in the nuclear deal,” Takht-Ravanchi noted.

UN Security Council 2231 has endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He also said that Iran’s nuclear program has been subject to strict verification mechanisms by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Iran will continue to develop its conventional defense capabilities.

Reiterating that ballistic missiles do not fall within the scope of Resolution 2231, Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran will continue to develop its missile capabilities, which is one of its “rights.”

The diplomat added, “There are opportunities to improve relations between the countries of the region, but there are those who do not want that.”

SA/PA



