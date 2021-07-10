Envoy reminds U.S. that endangering public health is war crime

TEHRAN — Iran’s permanent envoy to the United Nations has censured the U.S.’s illegal and inhumane sanctions on Iran as instance of “war crime”, saying they are used as a means to endanger the Iranian nation’s health for political purposes.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on AIDS.

He made mention of Iran’s progress in improving the health situation of HIV positive patients and those who are subject to the unwelcome phenomenon.

The diplomat noted how Iranian scientists had managed to enable prevention of the disease’s transfer from affected mothers to their children, and also contain the disease’s adverse effects.

Despite the notable progress, Iran is still suffering from the sanctions that prevent it to gain access to medical products, technology, and cooperation with the international financial institutions, he said.

The U.S. returned sanctions and imposed new ones on Iran in 2018 after it left the historic multi-party nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It then began forcing third countries into abiding by the sanctions and stopping their trade with Iran. Washington’s European allies, including the UK, France, and Germany, which are JCPOA parties, have been among those that have devotedly toed the sanction line.

“The United States’ oppressive and unilateral sanctions run counter to the principles and goals sought by the UN Charter as well as international law and the essential norms that govern the international relations,” Takht-Ravanchi said, according to Press TV.

The ambassador underscored that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have compounded the negative impact of the coercive measures, especially on women, children, adolescents, the elderly, and those with handicap.

Endangering the general public’s health and security for political purposes is not only illegal, but amounts to “war crime and crime against humanity”, that carries international accountability, he insisted.

Ambassador Takht-Ravanchi finally noted that moral responsibility entails strong opposition by Iran to the economic bans and demands their speedy removal.

SA/PA