Iran to spotlight its tourist attractions at FITUR

TEHRAN – A select of Iranian travel-associated businesses and tour operators will promote handicrafts, traditions, and tourism potentials of the country at the 42nd FITUR tourism trade fair, which will be held in Madrid, Spain, from January 19 to 23, 2022.

The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) as the representative of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will be organizing Iran paravian at the tourism trade show, Mehr reported.

A variety of exhibits, live performances, meetings, and workshops are amongst lineups of the Iranian exhibitors at FITUR 2022, which connects the industry with the inbound and outbound international markets.

After hosting a post-pandemic recovery edition in the Spring of 2021, FITUR Madrid 2022 will resume its regular appointments at the beginning of the year, taking place at IFEMA – Feria de Madrid.

Over the five days of the international tourism fair, professional participants will have access to unmissable commercial and business activities. In addition to being able to present their offers directly to the end customer, exhibitors can meet with over 150,000 trade visitors with significant purchasing power, according to organizers.

AFM

