Iran 3rd at Asian Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran finished in third place at the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Championships.

In the competition, which was held from June 16 to 18 in Beirut, Lebanon, the Iranian taekwondo athletes claimed 13 medals, consisting two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

South Korea won the title with six gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

Uzbekistan also came second with three gold, one silver and six bronze medals.

Sajad Mardani won a gold in the Men’s +87kg and Negar Esmaeili seized a gold in the Women’s -46kg.

Hossein Lotfi claimed a silver in the Men’s 54kg. Amir Mohammad Bakhshi snatched a silver in the Men’s −74 kg. Melika Mirhosseini also won a silver in the Women’s -67kg.

Fereshteh Khazaei (Women’s -46kg), Ghazal Soltani (Women’s -53kg), Nahid Kiani (Women’s -57kg), Parisa Javadi (Women’s -62 kg), Zeinab Esmaeili (Women’s -73kg), Zahra Pouresmaeil (Women’s +73kg), Armin Hadipour (Men’s -58kg) and Mehdi Jalali (Men’s -74kg) won eight bronze medals.