Exports of dried fruits, nuts up 36% in 2 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of the Iranian exports of dried fruits, nuts and seeds in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21) increased by 36 percent compared to the same period last year, a senior official at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

According to Mahmoud Bazari, director-general of TPO’s Export Coordination Office for agro crops and processing industry products, 96,000 tons of the mentioned products worth $212 million were exported to foreign destinations in the mentioned two months.

Despite the limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. sanctions, the exports of the mentioned products also increased by 25 percent in terms of weight in the said period, Bazari said.

As reported by IRIB, pistachio had the biggest share in the export basket of the said products, accounting for $122 million of the total exports.

The official noted that some 18,000 tons of pistachios were exported in the period under review, registering 43 percent and 50 percent increase in terms of value and weight, respectively.

According to Bazari, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Afghanistan were the top destinations for the mentioned commodities during the said time span.

The export of dates during the first two months of this year also reached 48,000 tons worth $42 million, which shows an increase of 12 percent in terms of value and 13 percent in terms of weight compared to the same period last year, the official stated.

Some 27,000 tons of raisins valued at $35 million were also exported in the mentioned two months, to register 12 percent and 13 percent increases in terms of value and weight, respectively.

TPO is constantly monitoring and determining new destination markets for Iranian non-oil products and with the increase in the number of Iran’s trade partners, the exports of the country’s foodstuff and agricultural products, which are of high quality, is increasing every year.

EF/MA