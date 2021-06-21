UK appoints new ambassador to Iran

TEHRAN — In an announcement published by the UK government website, the Queen of England changed the British ambassador to Iran.

The statement said, “Mr Simon Shercliff CMG OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran in succession to Mr Rob Macaire CMG. Mr Shercliff will take up his appointment during August 2021.”

Simon Shercliff served in Yemen from 2017 to 2018. He then went back to England to act as the director of National Security until now.

