Behnam Yakhchali leaves Rostock Seawolves

TEHRAN - Iranian international shooting guard Behnam Yakhchali left German basketball club Rostock Seawolves.

There has been an exit clause in Yakhchali’s contract which allowed him to leave Rostock Seawolves after he received an offer from a Bundesliga team.

Yakhchali joined Rostock Seawolves last year from for Monkey Kings where he had very impressive stats: 16.1ppg, 5.2rpg, 3.2apg and 1.5spg in 11 games.

The 25-year-old shooting guard is in Japan along with Iran basketball team as part of preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran have been drawn with the U.S., and France in Pool A.