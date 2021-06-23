Behnam Yakhchali signs for MBC Syntainics

TEHRAN - Iranian shooting guard Behnam Yakhchali left Rostock Seawolves to join MBC Syntainics.

With an average of 16 points, the 25-year-old player was one of the five best shooters in the ProA in the 2020/21 season.

Rostock coach Dirk Bauermann, who had already worked with Yakhchali during his time as Iranian national coach, praised the player and said he is the best guard in Asia.

Yakhchali represented Iran in two World Cups (2014 in Spain and 2019 in China).



“As a young basketball player, I always dreamed of playing in one of the best leagues in Europe. One year ago, Dirk Bauermann and Rostock gave me the opportunity to prove myself in the ProA. We had a great year together and I would like to thank them for that. Recently, several Bundesliga clubs contacted me. After assessing my personal situation and talking to MBC head coach Igor Jovovic, I decided to join the team. I am very excited and will join them after the 2021 FIBA Asian Cup,” Yakhchali said.