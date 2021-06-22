Book Cartoon biennial receives over 6,000 submissions

TEHRAN – The 5th edition of the International Biennial Book Cartoon Contest has received over 6,000 submissions from 57 countries, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Iran Public Libraries Foundation (IPLF) organizes the contest to promote reading and criticize the disregard of books.

Most of the submissions are from Iran with 110 artists, followed by China with 37 cartoonists, the director of the contest, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

This year’s biennial has focused on the theme of “Books and Children”, “Books, Librarians and Library”, “Books and Media” and “Books and Coronavirus”.

He said that Ares – Aristides Esteban Hernandez Guerrero from Cuba is a member of this year’s jury. He won prizes in two previous editions of the competition.

The jury also has the Brazilian cartoonist Dalcio Machado, who has caused positive reactions from across the world to the biennial, Shojaei-Tabatabai said.

Shojaei-Tabatabai, Aref Niazi and Sajjad Rafiei from Iran and Nikola Listes from Croatia are the other members of the jury.

The top winner of the event will receive €1500 and the runner-up and third winner will be awarded €1000 and €500 respectively.

Speaking at the press conference, IPLF Reading Promotion Department director Hadi Ashtiani also said, “The foundation aims to attract artists in various media to help improve the culture of reading.”

He also announced the foundation’s plan to showcase a large selection of cartoons from previous editions of the contest in urban spaces in Tehran.

The IPLF also plans to organize exhibitions displaying top works from the competition across the country.

The organizers have extended the deadline for applicants until June 30. However, they gave no date for the event or awards ceremony.

Photo: A poster for the 5th International Biennial Book Cartoon Contest.

MMS/YAW

