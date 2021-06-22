Iran’s “Crab” picked for Czech Anifilm festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian directed Shiva Sadeq-Asadi’s short movie “The Crab” is competing in Anifilm – an international festival of animated films in Czech.

The festival, which opened on Tuesday, will be running until June 27 in Liberec, the fifth-largest city in Czech.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The movie will be screened in the international competition of short films of the festival.

Czech director Alexandra Májová, English animator Kate Jessop and Japanese artist Momoko Seto are members of the jury of the short film competition section.

Anifilm founded in 2010 features the most interesting films from the entire spectrum of animation, with awards in the categories of student work, design for television and made-to-order, and best film.

“The Crab” produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults has been screened in various international events, including the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

It also competed in the official section of the 62nd International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Bilbao–Zinebi in Spain in November 2020.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi’s short animated film “The Crab”.

MMS/YAW

