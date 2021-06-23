12 Asian, South American, European countries seeking Iranian COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN – Eleven countries from Asia and South America, and a European country have asked for importing Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine (COVIRAN BAREKAT), Hassan Jalili, the vaccine’s production manager, said on Wednesday.

“However, it is the Health Ministry that sets the policy for exporting vaccines,” he added, Tasnim reported.

Results of the second human trial phase showed that the vaccine creates immunity by 93.5 percent, he noted.

“We are preparing documents related to the vaccine to be sent to the World Health Organization once the third clinical phase is completed.”

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam which was unveiled on December 29, 2020, started to be mass-produced on March 29.

Meanwhile, a vaccine developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute (Razi Cov Pars) is expected to become the second Iranian-made vaccine to be administered among the population in early August.

Iran has also started human trials of Fakhra vaccine, the third domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, named after martyred nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Osvid-19”, the fourth domestic vaccine produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company is also undergoing human trials, which will also be available in early September.

MG