Natural properties in Zanjan made national heritage

TEHRAN - A total of nine natural properties across Zanjan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscriptions on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the northwestern province, CHTN reported.

Colorful mountains of Aladaghlar, a habitat of inverted tulips, and old plane, olive, and juniper trees were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/AFM



