Raisi says ‘collective security’ forms backbone of his foreign policy doctrine 

TEHRAN – Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has said “collective security” constitutes a key part of his incoming administration’s regional foreign policy doctrine.

Raisi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday night.

Collective security can bring peace, stability and progress to regional states, Raisi said, adding collective security and stability will be ensured once such an ideal is realized.

The Iranian president-elect also underlined the need for an end to foreign interference in affairs of regional states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi called for promoting Tehran-Doha bilateral ties

The next Iranian administration will attach paramount significance to neighboring countries in its economic diplomacy, Raisi said, Press TV reported.

The president-elect described strong political and economic ties between Iran and Qatar as a good model for regional trade.

For his part, the Qatari emir congratulated Raeisi on winning the Iranian presidential election. He also lauded Doha-Tehran relations as distinct and excellent, and hoped for promotion of ties between the two countries.

Al Thani also praised Iran's strong support during the rancorous Saudi-led embargo against his country in June 2017, especially the effective role played by Raisi as the chief of Iran’s Judiciary.

PA/PA